Nigeria Chapter Hosts Great HSE Awards Event (recap)

The IADC Nigeria Chapter hosted HSE Awards and Technical Session Webinar last Wednesday, 26 May. SKLD Integrated Services was the event sponsor.

Emceed by David Dakun, the 90-minute virtual event got kicked off with a Safety Moment. The virtual podium was given to16-year-veteran Abioye Omoseni, who focused her Safety Moment on personal safety, in light of recent false kidnapping rumors. Omoseni, Business Development Manager with Aviam Offshore and the Nigeria Chapter’s Treasurer, Omoseni provided numerous helpful tips.

From there, Chuks Enwereji, Chair of Nigeria Chapter made opening remarks, providing an a high-level presentation on the current status of COVID-19 restrictions around the global. Mr. Enwereji highlighted the oncoming pick-up in worldwide demand as COVID-19 vaccines are made increasingly available. This hopeful note lead in nicely to the keynote session.

After Mr. Enwereji finished his remarks, he welcomed on guest speaker Effiong “Effy” Okon, Operations Director for SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc. Effy Okon presented on resilience and strength as he discussed the challenges and opportunities for promoting industry growth and human capital development.

According to regular practice in promoting safety in drilling operations, companies that participated in the IADC Incident Statistics Program were recognized and the Best HSE Performer in 2020 was presented.

Furthermore, the Chapter presented the Exemplary Service Award (ESA) to recognize nominated industry professionals for outstanding contributions to improving and advancing safety, training and technological advancement throughout the industry to the following:

John Olusola Dada

Engr. Olanrewaju Olakunle Ojo-Aromokudu

Effiong Okon

Dr. Emmanuel Ogagarue

Omolola Ani

Augustine Ojunekwu Avucu

The Chapter closed the event with 3 HSE Awards to the following companies: