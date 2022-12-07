DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Nigeria Chapter Holds Annual General Meeting

Topics

Members of IADC Nigeria Chapter team, from left to right: Ann Dominic (Social Media Manager), Hisham Zebian (IADC VP- Eastern Hemisphere), Abioye Shokoya-Eleshin (Vice Chair), Chuks Enwereji (past Chapter Chairman), Juliet Adesunloye (Chapter Administrative Officer)

The IADC Nigeria Chapter held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 17 November 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. The event was attended by around 35 delegates. Currently in Nigeria there are around 27 rigs, most of which are offshore/swamp rigs. Nigeria Chapter membership has grown from 46 Members in 2021 to 56 Members in 2022. At the Nigeria Chapter’s AGM, the officers gave an overview of the financials of the chapter, a draft budget for next year, and then held elections.
IADC Nigeria Chapter Officers
  • Chapter Chair – Valentine Iheasirim
  • Vice Chair – Abioye Shokoya-Eleshin
  • Secretary – Anne Sobo
  • Treasurer – Stella Okene
IADC Nigeria Chapter LinkedIn

Related posts

7 December 2022

DC Magazine Reviews IADC’s 2022 Activity

Read more
7 December 2022

Upcoming SPE DSATS / IADC ART Symposium

Read more

From Left to Right: William Devoto (SAPC Treasurer), Andrew Stratton (SAPC Info Coordinator), 4 young women who are under Maria’s sponsorship, Maria Conceicao (guest speaker), Wayne Bauer (SAPC Chairman), Christianne Reyes (SAPC Admin & Events Supervisor), Gareth Burrows (SAPC Secretary)

7 December 2022

Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Holds Q4 Meeting

Read more