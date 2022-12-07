Nigeria Chapter Holds Annual General Meeting

The IADC Nigeria Chapter held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 17 November 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. The event was attended by around 35 delegates. Currently in Nigeria there are around 27 rigs, most of which are offshore/swamp rigs. Nigeria Chapter membership has grown from 46 Members in 2021 to 56 Members in 2022. At the Nigeria Chapter’s AGM, the officers gave an overview of the financials of the chapter, a draft budget for next year, and then held elections.

IADC Nigeria Chapter Officers