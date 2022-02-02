Next Week: VPD Webinar on Dull Grading System for Drill Bits

DRILLBITS
In January 2021, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee chartered a work group to upgrade the IADC dull grading system. An overview of the planned efforts was given on 4 January 2021 titled Upgrading the Grading: “If your bit could talk, what would it tell you?”

After a huge virtual kickoff meeting last January, former ART Chairman, Robert van Kuilenburg called the dull grading system initiative, “a truly collaborative effort” as the past year has had 4 focuses:

  1. Drill Bits
  2. BHAs
  3. Case Studies
  4. Data Storage and Retrieval

Over 100 industry experts have joined these efforts this February VPD webinar will highlight:

  • Progress made
  • Issues to be resolved
  • Roadmap to completion this year

Interested in Attending?

If you think about how to improve bit dull grading or are simply interested in the subject, please join us for this update. Comments and questions to the group can be submitted either in advance using the form below, or during the meeting. The meeting will be recorded and available online for future reference.

Event Details

Upgrading the Dull Grading System
Air Date: Wednesday, 9 February 2022
Start Time: 7am CST (GMT-6)

Agenda

7:00 – 7:10 – IADC Upgrade Overview – Robert van Kuilenburg

  • History
  • Structure
  • Deliverables

Each work group will give a 20 minute update on their:

  • Charter
  • Current planned output
  • Items to be resolved
  • Time to completion

7:10 – 7:30 – Drill Bit Group – Dustin Lyles / Tom Roberts
7:30 – 7:50 – BHA Group – Paul Neil
7:50 – 8:00 – Break
8:00 – 8:20 – Case Studies – Willie Watson
8:20 – 8:40 – Data Storage and Retrieval – David Shackleton
8:40 – 9:00 – Closing Remarks/Action Items – Paul Pastusek

Register for VPD

Live Air Date: 9 February 2022 from 07.00-9.00 Houston (GMT-06.00). To receive the link and passcode to view this VPD, each viewer must register individually. Can’t attend the live event? You should still register! We’ll send out the recording to all registered attendees after the live event.

Questions

If you would like to submit questions in advance for the panelists to answer during the session, please click here.

