Next Week: VPD Webinar on Dull Grading System for Drill Bits

In January 2021, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee chartered a work group to upgrade the IADC dull grading system. An overview of the planned efforts was given on 4 January 2021 titled Upgrading the Grading: “If your bit could talk, what would it tell you?”

After a huge virtual kickoff meeting last January, former ART Chairman, Robert van Kuilenburg called the dull grading system initiative, “a truly collaborative effort” as the past year has had 4 focuses:

Drill Bits BHAs Case Studies Data Storage and Retrieval

Over 100 industry experts have joined these efforts this February VPD webinar will highlight:

Progress made

Issues to be resolved

Roadmap to completion this year

