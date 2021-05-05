Newly Formed IADC Sustainability Committee

IADC is pleased to announce the formation of a new Sustainability Committee. Initially established as Environmental, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) workgroup, the first initiative was to conduct a survey of IADC Member companies to understand the landscape and set benchmarks to measure our industry’s ongoing improvement.

Recognizing the importance of the topic, the Committee was established to further address global concerns associated with climate and environmental risk.

Initially, the Committee will be focused on reaching out and working with standards bodies, the investment community and other stakeholders.

The Sustainability Committee will be led by Co-Chairs Neil Forrest, VP of Operational Integrity at Seadrill, and Jesse Hein, Environmental Manager at Patterson-UTI Drilling.

Drilling Contractors interested in joining the Committee may contact Thad Dunham (Thad.Dunham@iadc.org), IADC Director of Government & Industry Affairs – Offshore, who also serves as the Sustainability Committee Staff Liaison.