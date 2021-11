Last month, IADC’s Mike DuBose traveled to Austin, Texas to present at the 1st general meeting for IADC’s newest Student Chapter at The University of Texas at Austin. DuBose was joined by UT alumnus Lee Womble, Vice President & Global Accounts Director at Schlumberger. DuBose introduced IADC, the Association’s mission, and Membership benefits to the 27 UT students in attendance at the newly inaugurated Student Chapter. Womble is set to be their industry sponsor: