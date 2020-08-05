New WellSharp Live Training Solution Gets Positive Feedback

IADC’s Accreditation and Credentialing Division developed and launched WellSharp Live as a distance learning solution for well control training due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WellSharp Live allows the industry to continue training personnel in a safe manner that does not sacrifice quality. The distance learning solution, which incorporates live instruction over a digital platform as well as cloud-based simulations, will be allowed until 31 December 2020.

Feedback received about this training delivery option has been positive. A noted trend is that cloud-based simulation allows students to have more individual practice time on the simulators. An area that IADC will continue to look to strengthen is virtual proctoring.

Brooke Polk said, “We are always looking for ways to improve our programs and WellSharp Live is no exception to this. We are welcoming industry feedback and using it to strengthen WellSharp Live. We are pleased with the success the industry is having with the program. As we look to the future, the WellSharp Advisory Panel is exploring new ways to incorporate distance learning as a part of well control training. What arose out of temporary solution to keep our industry operating has the potential to reshape how we deliver training in our industry.”

Currently, there are 53 training providers approved, 290 courses have been delivered, and 1,555 trainees certified.