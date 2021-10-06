DRILLBITS
New Well Integrity Book Released from Technical Publications Committee

Written for oil and gas engineers and managers, the “Well Integrity for Workovers and Recompletions” provides concise steps and processes necessary to ensure that production wells minimize failure. The book was published under the auspices of IADC’s Technical Publications Committee.

Key Contents:

  • Helps readers understand how to protect wells through the production, workover and recompletion lifecycle, both from an economic standpoint and technical view
  • Includes real-world examples with quizzes included at the end of each chapter
  • Examines why establishing an integrity baseline is important, along with a Well Integrity Management System

Reduced Price for Members

As a usual benefit of IADC Membership, a reduced price is offered – now just $150 plus shipping.
Email Arafat Hoque, IADC Sales Associate with questions.

Order Well Integrity Book

