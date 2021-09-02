New Subcommittee Created to Focus on Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency is a crucial component towards CO2 neutrality, and an important part of the overall energy transition agenda in the O&G industry. Numerous operators have declared sustainability goals to reduce greenhouse emissions, as well as a great number of drilling contractors too.

While the entire O&G industry are working vigorous to achieve announced sustainability milestones it becomes evident that an alignment between the Operators, Drilling contractors and Vendors and Regulators is required.

Alignments Needed to Achieve Industry’s Sustainability Milestones:

Conversion factors between various fuel types and greenhouse gases emission, Common understanding of the carbon neutrality of various alternative fuels, e.g., green methanol, ammonia, biofuel, etc. Baselines for measuring and reporting emission reduction.

Simultaneously, it is important to capture, review, and share the best practices from the drilling operations with regards to the fuel efficiency and as a consequence emission reduction.

Best Practices Identified for Energy Efficiency Review:

Operating within diesel engines utilization sweet spot

Optimizing ancillary equipment and systems energy consumption, e.g., HVAC, hydraulic, air, etc.

Introducing various means of the stored energy, e.g., batteries, flywheels, etc.

Operating on the external electrical power supply

Pushing the boundaries of operation envelopes which will improve fuel consumption via less restrict margins, e.g., GreenDP, eWSOG, minimum engines utilization, etc.

As such, the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee will be establishing a new Energy Efficiency (EE) Subcommittee. Organizers are now issuing a call for interested individuals to join this new subcommittee.

Interested in Getting Involved?



Fill out the Energy Efficiency Subcommittee’s interest form if you would like to participate and be notified of future meetings.

Once there are a good number of volunteers, the subcommittee will hold a meeting to elect officers, finalize their mission statement, and make sure “Energy Efficiency” is the appropriate name for the group.