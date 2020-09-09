New September/October Issue of Drilling Contractor Magazine is Here!

IADC has published the September/October 2020 Drilling Contractor magazine. Articles in this edition include:

What innovations that BOP manufacturers are working on to meet future drilling requirements

How drilling contractors in the Middle East are dealing with the market slowdown

A new digital drilling system that aims to close the gap between the operator’s well plan and the rig workflow

How a drilling contractor partnered with a startup company to develop failure prediction models for subsea BOPs

A new automatic drilling concept from the University of Houston

How DROPS Asia is leveraging virtual reality to enhance training for dropped object prevention

The use of a physics-based, deep learning model to better predict screen-outs during frac jobs.

Read the new issue of DC here.