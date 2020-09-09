New September/October Issue of Drilling Contractor Magazine is Here!

DRILLBITS
IADC has published the September/October 2020 Drilling Contractor magazine. Articles in this edition include:

  • What innovations that BOP manufacturers are working on to meet future drilling requirements
  • How drilling contractors in the Middle East are dealing with the market slowdown
  • A new digital drilling system that aims to close the gap between the operator’s well plan and the rig workflow
  • How a drilling contractor partnered with a startup company to develop failure prediction models for subsea BOPs
  • A new automatic drilling concept from the University of Houston
  • How DROPS Asia is leveraging virtual reality to enhance training for dropped object prevention
  • The use of a physics-based, deep learning model to better predict screen-outs during frac jobs.

