New Safety Orientation Offering: RigPass + Basin United

IADC’s 30-year RigPass Safety Orientation Program now provides an optional industry endorsement for the Basin United Fundamental Safety Orientation. The Basin United Program launched 01 May 2021 as an Operator-driven imitative to enhance industry safety orientations through best practices of adult learning, technology, and facilitation. With the RigPass Safety Orientation already incorporating such enhancements, industry volunteers aligned the two safety orientation standards to develop a course that results in both industry-recognized credentials.

The RigPass with Basin United Fundamental Safety Orientation has gained industry support with companies seeking the combined course accreditation option. The first training provider to obtain RigPass with Basin United accreditation through the use of IADC’s RigPass with Basin United To Go material is Independence Contract Drilling. The first approved custom course for RigPass with Basin United accreditation is West Texas Safety Training Center.

President & CEO of West Texas Safety Training Center, Phil Young: