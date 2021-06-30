DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

New Safety Orientation Offering: RigPass + Basin United

Topics

IADC’s 30-year RigPass Safety Orientation Program now provides an optional industry endorsement for the Basin United Fundamental Safety Orientation. The Basin United Program launched 01 May 2021 as an Operator-driven imitative to enhance industry safety orientations through best practices of adult learning, technology, and facilitation. With the RigPass Safety Orientation already incorporating such enhancements, industry volunteers aligned the two safety orientation standards to develop a course that results in both industry-recognized credentials.

The RigPass with Basin United Fundamental Safety Orientation has gained industry support with companies seeking the combined course accreditation option. The first training provider to obtain RigPass with Basin United accreditation through the use of IADC’s RigPass with Basin United To Go material is Independence Contract Drilling. The first approved custom course for RigPass with Basin United accreditation is West Texas Safety Training Center.

President & CEO of West Texas Safety Training Center, Phil Young:

Reducing oilfield injuries through improved communication and enhanced job site teamwork is the focal point of the new Basin United orientation. West Texas Safety Training Center is thrilled to be one of the first approved facilitators for this important program. It’s exciting to be part of an effort to positively influence the safety culture in the oilfield. Basin United can provide this impetus to dramatically reduce the number of accidents in our industry.

IADC’s Brooke Polk,  Senior Director-Accreditation Operations, accredits the success of the program to the momentous amount of industry collaboration from all stakeholders on this project:

It was fantastic to see the inclusiveness of industry around this project. This is how industry programs should be designed and developed. It was truly a collaborative effort of Operators, Contractors, Service Companies, and field personnel coming together to focus on the needs of the industry.

Basin United has two course options, which include 1. Fundamental Safety Orientation and 2. Safety Leadership. Additional information on these courses can be found by visiting www.basinunited.com.  Information on the RigPass with Basin United accreditation can be found by visiting https://www.iadc.org/accreditation/rigpass/

Related posts

22 June 2021

Do You Follow IADC on LinkedIn?

Read more
3 June 2021

SPE/IADC Pull Off Successful Hybrid Conference in Abu Dhabi

Read more
3 June 2021

US’s BOEM’s 2021 Assessment of Undiscovered O&G Resources on OCS

Read more