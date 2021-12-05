DRILLBITS
New Professional Membership at IADC Available for Sole Proprietors

Relatively new in 2021, IADC now offers a Professional Membership to individuals who are sole proprietors.

The Membership will provide a way for individuals to maintain contact with a large, professional network and continue participation in industry events and groups. Individuals must have industry experience and, as a part of the Membership, must participate on at least one IADC Committee. If an individual requesting Membership is unknown to IADC a referral letter may be required.

Professional Members will receive access to Member pricing for all conferences and technical publications and a digital listing in IADC’s Membership Directory.

The Professional Membership will also be available to recent graduates who were Members of an IADC Student Chapter.

