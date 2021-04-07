New Officers for the Advanced Rig Technology Committee

The IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee recently elected new Chair and Vice Chair during their March 2021 meeting. The newest Officers to serve in a leadership role of the committee are as follows:

Chairman Assaad Mohanna, Director of Business Strategy at NOV Mr. Mohanna is part of an in-house strategy advisory team at NOV, working with stakeholders on harnessing business growth opportunities. As he and his team keep an eye on oil and gas and renewable energy industry trends, he identifies and explores potential areas for growth while formulating and advising on tactics for implementation. By working closely with businesses across the supply chain of upstream oil and gas, he’s launched value-adding initiatives to the internal and external customer bases throughout his professional career. Vice Chair Karma Slusarchuk, Wellbore Construction Champion at Parker Drilling Karma has had many firsts in her 20+ year career, demonstrating a pattern of grit, hard work, tenacity, and infectious spirit. She was the first woman engineer onsite on Sakhalin Island, drilling 15 of the longest wells ever drilled in the world and a completions engineer in Chad. Recognized by Solo Mujeres Magazine as Women Executive of the Year in 2020, the only woman in oil and gas recognized. A born leader, Karma sets a great example for anyone takking take their first steps in the drilling industry.

Award Presented

After the commmittee changed leadership to the new Officers, the Committee also presented an award to the previous ART Chairman, Robert van Kuilenburg. Mr. van Kuilenburg, a 20-veteran with Noble, accepted his Chairman’s Plaque at the 25 March meeting. The Chairman’s Plaque is meant to honor the committee head for their commitment to the collaborative and collective mindset of the Association’s core values. IADC is grateful for Mr. van Kuilenburg’s efforts as he served as a champion for innovation and pushed the committee during the social-distancing distraction of 2020.