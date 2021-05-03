DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

New May/June Edition of Drilling Contractor Magazine Now Available

Topics

If you missed your print copy of the May/June 2021 Drilling Contractor magazine, you can now access all the same content and more in the digital edition.

Articles in the May/June’s digital edition include:

Access Digital Edition

Related posts

29 April 2021

Protected: Industry Experts Make Case for Evolving Well Control Training

Read more
12 April 2021

Lost Investment during Pandemic could Threaten UK’s Green Recovery Absent Oil & Gas Industry Contribution

Read more
7 April 2021

Chair of Latin American Chapter to Speak at Guyana Petroleum Event

Read more