New May/June Edition of Drilling Contractor Magazine Now Available

If you missed your print copy of the May/June 2021 Drilling Contractor magazine, you can now access all the same content and more in the digital edition.
Articles in the May/June’s digital edition include:
- Cautious recovery in the Permian Basin
- Exclusive video interview with Mike Garvin & Jeremy Sokol, Members of IADC’s KREW Steering Committee.
- How increased hydrocarbon production and sustainability programs go hand-in-hand to create a resilient upstream
- Perspectives editorial by Seadrill’s Derek Hibbard, Global Head HSSEQ Compliance and Performance Improvement.
- NOCs from Africa, South America boosting competitiveness by investing in energy resources
- Guyana-Suriname’s recent boom in exploration
- How drill pipe logging sub uses its real-time downhole data