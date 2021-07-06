New July/August Edition of Drilling Contractor Magazine Now Available

DRILLBITS
If you missed your print copy of the July/August 2021 Drilling Contractor magazine, you can now access all the same content and more in the digital edition.

Articles in the May/June’s digital edition include:

Cautious recovery in the Permian Basin

Exclusive video interview with Mike Garvin & Jeremy Sokol, Members of IADC’s KREW Steering Committee

How increased hydrocarbon production and sustainability programs go hand-in-hand to create a resilient upstream

Perspectives editorial by Seadrill’s Derek Hibbard, Global Head HSSEQ Compliance and Performance Improvement

NOCs from Africa, South America boosting competitiveness by investing in energy resources

Guyana-Suriname’s recent boom in exploration

How drill pipe logging sub uses its real-time downhole data

