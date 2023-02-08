New ISP Project Will Revolutionize the Participant Experience

A new project that will revolutionize IADC’s Incident Statistics Program (ISP) is currently underway. An ISP Subcommittee kick-off meeting was held on 12 January to initiate Phase 1 of the project.

The ISP currently utilizes an outdated program called Microsoft Access to enter and store data. Members have expressed a desire for the process of entering and accessing ISP data to be streamlined and to become more user-friendly. For this new project, the IADC ISP Subcommittee will work alongside tech partner Mi4 Corporation to create a completely new and updated system that participants can use to enter and access ISP data.

The proposed new incident statistics system will involve an online portal with secure, modern features. Each participating company’s HSE personnel will have their own login information to access the ISP system, where they can enter data directly into the system and will have real-time access to their own data on an informative dashboard. This streamlined process will increase efficiency for members and improve the participant experience, provide less room for human error, and improve reporting integrity and timeliness.