New IADC Student Chapter Established at Technical University

In an effort to continue expanding the Student Chapter program, IADC focused on establishing a 2nd Student Chapter outside of the US. With the concerted effort of Arun Karle from our South Central Asia Chapter, we welcome the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University Student Chapter to the IADC family.

IADC-PDPU Student Chapter envisages in providing an interactive platform for the members to engage with the global drilling industry for meeting present and future requirements.

Also, the chapter wants to stimulate young minds technically as well as professionally through skill-training and exchange of innovative technical knowledge by industry leaders around the globe. It’s also important to foster research interest in developing safer, reliable, and eco-friendly solutions that are present within industry constraints.

School of Petroleum Technology, PDPU

School of Petroleum Technology (SPT) started in the year 2007 at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University. The School caters to the academics and industries by creating budding Petroleum Engineers. It offers B. Tech. M. Tech., & Ph. D programs to the students. The School is strategically located in the oil and gas capital of India. Interaction and knowledge sharing from the industry, benefits the students a lot. SPT faculties have a rich industrial as well as academic experience. Students and faculties are engaged in practical research and many papers are documented in reputed peer reviewed journals and conference proceedings. The School organizes expert lectures, conclaves, seminars and workshops and also undertakes projects in collaboration with industry, to strengthen Industry – Academia relationship. This helps in overall development of students and also makes the students aware of the industry expectations, which in turn helps in making them not only employable but deployable as well.

SPT has established its Drilling, Cementing and Stimulation Centre for Excellence in 2017 under the auspices of Department of Petroleum, Government of Gujarat, India. The School has a good placement record with its graduates serving in reputed E&P companies and many in academics as well. This is possible because of our good reputation in industry. Apart from the petroleum related courses, students also undergo unique courses like Rural Internship, Industrial Orientation and Industrial training. SPT organises International Exposure Programs (IEP) with travel fellowship on annual basis for students, accompanied by a faculty, to ensure exchange of technical knowledge and develop collaborative platform for research with reputed universities spread across Australia, Europe and North America. SPT faculty members also engage the students to work on collaborative projects with various companies. The students are actively involved in the activities of various professional bodies not only within the school, but in other institutes as well. It is worth mentioning that many students have brought laurels to the school while participating in national and international events. It is experienced that students with varied cultural and ethnic background live together and promote harmony, integration and share values of living and relationships.