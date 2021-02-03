New Facilitator Course Focuses on Safety Leadership

DRILLBITS
In HSE in a classroom are cut-and-dry rules pulled from a mental (or physical) checklist. HSE in the field is as simple given the human element. Having an engaged workforce constantly mindful of potential worksite risks is the best path to keeping our industry workers safe and healthy. Basin United seeks to bridge that gap with its collaborative curriculum.

The Basin United advances in lock-in-step towards a full-fledged launch in the Permian Basin. On January 18th & 19th, the Basin United collaborative initiative held another pilot of its 2-day Facilitator course. The course is designed and required for instructors seeking to teach the Basin United: Safety Leadership course.

The 2-day course focuses on teaching facilitation skills for specific activities the instructors will use in the course. It trains them to take a more learner centric approach to instruction which utilizes best practice for adult learning theory.

As Operator, Contractor, & Field Service groups are unified in their mission to eliminate significant injuries and fatalities at work sites in the Permian Basin, new strategies are required to ensure this mission is realized. Committed to the goal of improving safety in the Permian, Basin United is an industry-led group of onshore upstream stakeholder companies, including but not limited to: Chevron, XTO, Shell, ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, AESC, and IADC.

Basin United has aligned itself on core life-saving actions and leadership principles which will be communicated during the “Building the Basin” Program. The Program has been created by industry for industry and leverages new technologies and interactive learning approaches to educate, empower, and ultimately protect the workforce in the Permian.

