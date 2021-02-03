New Facilitator Course Focuses on Safety Leadership

In HSE in a classroom are cut-and-dry rules pulled from a mental (or physical) checklist. HSE in the field is as simple given the human element. Having an engaged workforce constantly mindful of potential worksite risks is the best path to keeping our industry workers safe and healthy. Basin United seeks to bridge that gap with its collaborative curriculum.

The Basin United advances in lock-in-step towards a full-fledged launch in the Permian Basin. On January 18th & 19th, the Basin United collaborative initiative held another pilot of its 2-day Facilitator course. The course is designed and required for instructors seeking to teach the Basin United: Safety Leadership course.

Vicki _____, ROLE at COMPANY, could see the difference in how the Facilitator course was different from other safety training courses.