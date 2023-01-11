DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Membership Updates for January 2023

Topics

IADC welcomes 3 new Members:

  • ARCHER – Stavanger, Rogeland, Norway
  • CENTER FOR OFFSHORE SAFETY – Houston, Texas, USA
  • THE SUITABLE SOLUTIONS (TSS) – Tripoli, Libya

Related posts

11 January 2023

Caspian Chapter Holds End-of-Year Event

Read more
11 January 2023

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for January 2023

Read more
IADC Advocacy - Image - GovernmentAndIndustryAffairs - Washington DC - US Congress
11 January 2023

Washington D.C. Updates for January 2023

Read more