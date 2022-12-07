DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Membership Updates for December 2022

Topics

IADC welcomes 3 new Members:

  • ABL GROUP NIGERIA LIMITED – Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria
  • CWC IRONHAND DRILLING – Casper, WY, USA
  • GARY HOLMAN – Aberdeenshire, Scotland, UK

Related posts

7 December 2022

Accreditation Updates for December 2022

Read more
7 December 2022

IADC Members Reach Significant ISP Milestones

Read more
7 December 2022

UPDATED ISP Reporting Guidelines Now Available!

Read more