Members of Nigeria Chapter Gather for 2023 HSE Awards & Technical Session

On 16 June, the IADC Nigeria Chapter hosted its 2023 HSE Awards and Technical Session. The event was well attended by industry stakeholders, government/regulatory agencies, representatives, and directors of Member companies of the Chapter.

The session opened with a brief safety moment on mental health, followed by updates on the IADC Nigeria Chapter and the Nigeria oil & gas industry. Guest speaker, Olukayode Adebo, Head Corporate Safety at Seplat Energy, presented on the topic Industry Safety Critical Roles and Competency Review.

The Chapter then recognized Member companies that participated in the IADC Incident Statistics Program for the year in review. Reports were analyzed by the HSE Committee, and Shelf Drilling Offshore Services Limited was identified as having the best performance in 2022. A total of 10 companies participated:

OES Energy Services Limited

Depthwize Nigeria Limited

ODENL

Geoplex

Charlvon Limited

Aviam Offshore Engineering Company Limited

Unitech Drilling Company Limited

PIDWAL

Shelf Drilling Offshore Services Limited

Westend Diamond

Congratulations to Shelf Drilling Offshore Services Limited, and thank you to all companies participating in the Incident Statistics Program!

Other categories of awards were given out to recognize individuals. The Continuous Support Award was given to Effiong Okon, Director New Energy at Seplat Energy, for his continuous support of the Chapter. Chuks Enwereji, previous Chapter chairman, was recognized for his Exceptional Leadership. Juliet Adesunloye was awarded for her Meritorious Service as the previous Chapter Admin.

The Chapter inaugurated and recognized the Standards Committee — a 6-member committee established to develop and present IADC Nigeria Chapter Standards, as an advisory to all members to improve safety & quality of service delivery in the industry.

Hisham Zebian, IADC Regional Representative and Vice President – Eastern Hemisphere, provided updates on IADC HQ activity, global reach, Student Chapters, etc.