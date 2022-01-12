Members Excited about Their IADC Plans for 2022

Back in 1940, the founders of IADC sought to build a firmer foundation for the drilling industry by defining the Association’s original 10 aims. Those aims were guided by the understanding that this “firmer foundation” would require contributions from us all toward varying collective efforts.

Over 80 years later, the result is the Member-led organization that gives voice to the industry and assists the people within it however they need it to be.

IADC Activities for 2022

With 2022 getting underway, IADC is preparing to continue many of the initiatives that began humbly as a few people gathered together to find the available solutions to the problems of the times. These have grown slowly into the good work involved for the many regular, long-standing conferences, committee meetings, and chapter events that the industry marks on their calendars.

Involvement in Committees

One of the simplest ways to get involved is to join 1 of 18 Committees that address the always-evolving complexities of the drilling industry. Committees are foundational to IADC as they differentiate across the various special interest groups in our very technical industry.

Committee members participate on Planning Committees for the various IADC Conferences like [[Drilling Conference]], collaborate on establishing industry-wide standards like DDR-Plus.

With as big as the industry feels sometimes and as many members as IADC has, it’s important to remember a few things this year as you draw up your professional goals for 2022:

Start Off Simply

Not everyone knows exactly what Committee, Chapter, or Conference they’d like to help out with. Don Caffey, Training & Development Manager at Latshaw Drilling, didn’t know what he wanted to do. He just wanted to do something.