McFarland: The Drilling Industry Must Stand Together

In his editorial in the September/October issue of Drilling Contractor magazine, IADC President Jason McFarland reflects on the importance of industry collaboration, particularly during uncertain times.

“That is why IADC was founded 80 years ago, when a group of drilling contractors recognized the need for a collective voice and collective action. That purpose is also why the association has continued to play an important role in bringing people together to promote innovative technology and safe drilling practices.”

McFarland offers a review of some of the collective accomplishments from the year, including new ESG-related initiatives, Covid-specific advocacy efforts, the new Latin America chapter, WellSharp Live, virtual meetings and events, and student chapter activities.

He suggests that from our current vantage point it is easy to see why the association was formed 80 years ago at a time when everyone was working independently.

“But with the individual efforts of Members volunteering valuable time and expertise for the collective good, the industry has created an abundance of practical and impactful solutions.

Despite all of the uncertainties of the road ahead, we can figure it out together.”