McFarland Highlights Association’s Sustainability Efforts in Latest DC Mag Editorial

In his latest editorial in the September/October issue of Drilling Contractor magazine, IADC President Jason McFarland discusses how the current rebranding of the industry’s tradition of efficiency, safety, and great work ethic into what is now “ESG” is nothing new. While the words may now be new to describe care for the environment, the underlying concepts are not:
McFarland outlined how the drilling industry’s focus on innovation is a daily effort. With IADC initiatives as an example, committee meetings serve as a forum to distribute best practices to achieve efficiency gains.
Mentioning the Advanced Rig Technology Committee’s focus on ESG-related projects shows the continuation of the Association’s Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) initiatives.
Innovation comes to the drilling industry as a result of its people. This is why the industry has a tradition of collaboration and sharing knowledge for the benefit of the health, safety, and well-being of our people.
The industry relies on the high caliber of its people since it believes in the good guidance its people can provide. Whether discussions are among a Board or around a Ford, good governance comes from striving to do a good job.
As McFarland concludes, he provides a larger perspective to IADC’s Sustainability efforts: