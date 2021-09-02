McFarland Highlights Association’s Sustainability Efforts in Latest DC Mag Editorial

McFarland outlined how the drilling industry’s focus on innovation is a daily effort. With IADC initiatives as an example, committee meetings serve as a forum to distribute best practices to achieve efficiency gains.

Mentioning the Advanced Rig Technology Committee’s focus on ESG-related projects shows the continuation of the Association’s Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) initiatives.

Innovation comes to the drilling industry as a result of its people. This is why the industry has a tradition of collaboration and sharing knowledge for the benefit of the health, safety, and well-being of our people.

The industry relies on the high caliber of its people since it believes in the good guidance its people can provide. Whether discussions are among a Board or around a Ford, good governance comes from striving to do a good job.

As McFarland concludes, he provides a larger perspective to IADC’s Sustainability efforts: