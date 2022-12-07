McFarland: Communicating the Value of Our Industry

In the Nov/Dec issue of Drilling Contractor magazine, IADC President Jason McFarland asks a crucial question:
In the Nov/Dec issue of Drilling Contractor magazine, IADC President Jason McFarland asks a crucial question:
“How do we adequately express the importance and necessity of our industry in providing essential services and resources that allow the world, as we know it, to operate?”
Two key factors in expressing the value of our industry are advocacy and changing the public narrative around oil and gas. We will also need a certain amount of willingness to face these challenges head on and ask ourselves what actions we are going to take. McFarland outlines examples of such actions IADC has taken in 2022.
McFarland closes the article by stating,
“When it comes to industry’s ‘big questions,’ I know a few things for certain – IADC will continue to advocate for the best interests of its members and provide a forum for collaboration and innovation. We will remain focused on our mission, facing toward the future and relying on the invaluable involvement and input of our members every step along the way.”
Send comments/questions to drillbits@iadc.org.