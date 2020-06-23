May/June Edition of Drilling Contractor Magazine Now Available

DRILLBITS
The May/June edition of Drilling Contractor Magazine is now available online via digital reader. Articles in the latest edition include special coverage on how COVID-19 is impacting the drilling industry; leveraging drillers as coaches to help increase new technology uptake; lessons learned from qualification of 20,000-psi subsea BOP stack and industry groups work to develop RP  to standardize guidance for integrating human performance into organizations, among other important topics.

Click to read Drilling Contractor’s May/June digital edition

The July/August edition of the magazine will focus on digital transformation, including digital twins, data management and analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, along with coverage related to drilling fluids.

