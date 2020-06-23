May/June Edition of Drilling Contractor Magazine Now Available

The May/June edition of Drilling Contractor Magazine is now available online via digital reader. Articles in the latest edition include special coverage on how COVID-19 is impacting the drilling industry; leveraging drillers as coaches to help increase new technology uptake; lessons learned from qualification of 20,000-psi subsea BOP stack and industry groups work to develop RP to standardize guidance for integrating human performance into organizations, among other important topics.

Click to read Drilling Contractor’s May/June digital edition

The July/August edition of the magazine will focus on digital transformation, including digital twins, data management and analytics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, along with coverage related to drilling fluids.

For advertising inquiries, please contact Bill Krull at Bill.Krull@iadc.org. For editorial inquiries, please contact Linda Hsieh at Linda.Hsieh@iadc.org.