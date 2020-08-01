Marine Safety Forum – New Guideline: Marine Responsible Person

The first edition of the “Marine Responsible Person” guideline document as part of the 500 meter Safety Zone work-group and in conjunction with Step Change in Safety has now been released and is available on the Marine Safety Forum website.

This document is a guideline for training organisations, duty holders and offshore personnel to help achieve consistent safe management of marine operations within the 500 metre safety zone and is a result of concerns raised by HSE and regulating bodies as to the number of collision incidents inside installation safety zones by attendant vessels.