Letter to U.S. Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works

On 10 June 2022, IADC, along with 6 other trade associations, sent a letter to the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Work (EPW) opposing the proposed methane emissions tax.

The tax would be an additional measure placed upon the industry on top of the New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) OOOO and OOOOa that the EPA amended even further last year. A methane emissions tax would have little impact on curtailing methane emissions while unnecessarily excising more from the industry.

As a result of compounding of ineffective propose policy on top of the technically sophisticated EPA regulation, achieved through primarily through storage tank vapor capture, pneumatic controllers, and leak detection and repair, IADC felt it incumbent upon itself to comment while the Senate EPW Committee debates this potential portion of the Build Back Better budget reconciliation package.