Latin American Chapter Chair to Speak at Guyana Petroleum Event

The collaboration continues in the newly formed Latin American Chapter‘s newest development. Counting among it’s growing business connections in the region, the LATAM Chapter’s chair, Carlos Ortiz Reguer, will champion the drilling industry in his presentation at the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit & Exhibition (GIPEX). Hosted by the Guyanese Ministry of Natural Resources, the 3rd annual GIPEX will take place virtually, providing an opportunity to drive vital conversations and alliances while addressing the latest innovations and modern drilling techniques and processes.
Event Details
2021 Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit & Exhibition
28 – 30 June 2021
Virtual Conference (event registration)
IADC Members are eligible for a 10 discount using promo code: DJZZRC.
Opportunities like GIPEX provide a platform for growing awareness and building the Chapter’s membership.
Growth of Oil & Gas in Suriname-Guyana
With drilling activity increasing in the Guyana-Suriname Basin over the past few months, the Chapter sees the speaking opportunities at GIPEX as opportunities to develop, maintain, and deepen relationships. The LATAM Chapter represents a growing segment of key stakeholders in the region’s drilling industry and can discuss and identify solutions to current events affecting growth of the industry and the springboard of economic benefits.
Regional Partnerships
No stranger to business development, Mr. Reguer has a 30-year track record of success through a unique combination of an entrepreneurial and corporate mindset.
Among the other Latin America Chapter initiatives, the Chapter Officers have signed an MoU with Holland House Mexico, a Dutch-Mexican Chamber of Commerce established between the 2 countries. IADC’s Regional Chapter were designed offer a local connection to a vast global network through social events and informal regional forums for Members to consider problems and issues in the industry.