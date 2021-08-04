Latin America Chapter’s July Meeting Recap

The Latin America (LATAM) Chapter held their Q3 Chapter Meeting on 29 July. The LATAM chapter meeting via Zoom with 35+ attendees.

Soraya Carvalho, Vice-Chair of Associates, opened the vitural proceedings. Chapter Chair, Carlos Ortiz, had some welcoming remarks, as did IADC’s Vice President of International Development, Mike DuBose.

Before going into the upcoming industry events in Q3 and Q4, Ms. Carvalho mentioned different ways meeting attendees can get involved.

There were 2 speakers from IHS with an Offshore Americas Drilling Update:

Cinnamon Edralin

Justin Smith

After the market presentations, an Elevator Pitch portion of the agenda where 2 pre-selected participants introduced themselves and their companies to the group.

Interested in Getting Involved?



Contact a Chapter officer at the Latin America Chapter webpage for more information.