Excitement Builds for New Chapter’s 1st Annual Meeting Next Thursday

The newly formed IADC Latin America Chapter will hold its inaugural Annual General Meeting on 10 December at 8:30am (CST) via Zoom.

At the General Annual Meeting, the Chapter will host well-renowned speakers who will present on the onshore and offshore Drilling Industry in Latin America. The meeting will also include the first “Country Focus” presentation, which will highlight the country of Argentina.

Speakers include:

Carlos Pascual, Former Ambassador of the U.S. to Mexico and SVP, Global Energy, IHS Markit

Katy Smith, Researcher and Terry Childs, Head of RigLogix, from Westwood Energy

Schreiner Parker, VP LATAM, Rystad.

The Chapter officially formed earlier in the year, and is currently accepting Membership applications. For more information, including how to join and who to contact with questions, visit the Latin America Chapter page on the IADC website.