Latin America Chapter Elects New Officers Going into Its 2nd Year

The IADC Houston Chapter recently elected new Officers during their January meeting. Joe Rausch, Nabors-CanRig was elected to serve as Chapter Chairman; Marc Noel with ICD will serve as Vice Chairman; Matt Eve with PTEN will serve as Chapter Secretary and Brian Townsend with Stellar will be Chapter Treasurer.

The Houston Chapter will host its next meeting on 12 February at the Houston Petroleum Club. For more information about the Chapter and how you can get involved, please visit the IADC website.

