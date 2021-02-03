KREW System to do Soft Launch in February 2021

IADC is excited to announce the soft launch of its KREW system this month. The soft launch will consist of participants from the various companies that are represented on the KREW Steering Team that have been involved in the development and piloting of the program.

Companies Using IADC’s KREW System:

BP

Cactus Drilling

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Hess

H&P

Latshaw Drilling

Noble Corp

Patterson UTI

Shell

Valaris

KREW is a crucial tool that will be utilized in conjunction with IADC’s WellSharp program curricula and certifications. This continuous learning tool will help employees retain knowledge in between accreditation cycles. Crucial content modules have been incorporated into the KREW system that focus on high risk well control areas within the current WellSharp curriculum.

Brooke Polk, IADC’s Senior Director-Accreditation Operations stated, “Raising the bar on well control training by moving to the new WellSharp curriculum standard in 2015 was just the tip of the iceberg. The launch of KREW provides an industry-wide platform for continuous learning to retain and reinforce knowledge and skills. Through the use of KREW, we are closing the loop on well control training.”

KREW is anticipated to fully launch to the industry 1 April 2021. For more information on utilizing KREW or incorporating content modules into the KREW system, contact IADC’s Program Manager, Gerardo Barerra.