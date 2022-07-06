July/August Edition of DC Magazine’s Digital Reader Now Available

If you missed your print copy of the July/August 2022 oil & gas news magazine Drilling Contractor, you can now access all the same content and more in the digital edition.
Topics in the July/August’s digital edition include: Digital Transformation, Offshore Asset Integrity, and Environmental, Social & Governance
- Inflation, lack of funding threaten recovery and upcycle
- Advancing the energy transition requires collaboration, cash, & Star Trek-level thinking
- Rules Engine Exchange: Patternson-UTI applies advanced real-time alerting system to drive operational excellence
- IADC, Brazil’s ABESPetro formalize collaboration
- Software goes beyond graphis to offer virtual reality presentation of drilling data visualizations
- Art of Data Science: Industry hones in on reliability, ease of use
- In new digital ecosystem, considerations for asset integrity must evolve