DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


Joint Trades Letter to Department of Energy Secretary

Topics

IADC joined six allied trade associations in sending a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Granholm requesting a meeting to discuss ways to lower energy costs for Americans and strengthen energy security in the U.S. and abroad. The coalition authoring the letter represents over 85% of U.S. oil and gas rigs, 90% of domestic natural gas and 83% of domestic oil production, and more than 770,000 employees across all 50 states. IADC is hopeful the Administration will be willing to meet with this critical coalition of trade associations so that the full spectrum of industry can be included in the pursuit of actionable solutions for what is an increasingly dire U.S. energy outlook.

Related posts

6 July 2022

IADC Hosts Washington D.C. Onshore and Offshore “Fly In”

Read more
6 July 2022

Letter to U.S. Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works

Read more
6 July 2022

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for July 2022

Read more