Joint Trades Letter to Department of Energy Secretary

IADC joined six allied trade associations in sending a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Granholm requesting a meeting to discuss ways to lower energy costs for Americans and strengthen energy security in the U.S. and abroad. The coalition authoring the letter represents over 85% of U.S. oil and gas rigs, 90% of domestic natural gas and 83% of domestic oil production, and more than 770,000 employees across all 50 states. IADC is hopeful the Administration will be willing to meet with this critical coalition of trade associations so that the full spectrum of industry can be included in the pursuit of actionable solutions for what is an increasingly dire U.S. energy outlook.