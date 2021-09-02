Joint Industry Effort to Apply Pressure Regarding Budget Reconciliation Act

This week, IADC challenged Members of the House and Natural Resources Committee on several oil and gas provisions included in the Budget Reconciliation Act.

A joint letter, developed in partnership with the Western Energy Alliance, US Oil & Gas Association, the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, stressed the importance of the oil and gas industry on the American economy and outlined the significant consequences of the punitive fees, royalties and penalties included in the Act.

IADC also filed a separate letter to the Committee Chairman, which reiterated the Association’s strong opposition to the proposals and stressed the devastation it will cause to the energy industry. The letter reminded the Committee of the industry’s successful efforts to produce less emissions during operations, and the danger of erasing that progress upon adoption of the Budget Reconciliation Act as it currently stands.