Join IADC Rig Sensor Stewardship Guidelines Review Meeting on June 16

The IADC Data, Controls and Sensors (DCS) Subcommittee will hold an online meeting from 9-11am on June 16 to review the current draft of the IADC Rig Sensor Stewardship Guidelines. All interested IADC members are welcome to join and participate.

The DCS Subcommittee, a part of the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee, identified in 2019 the need for a set of guidelines with regards to the stewardship of sensors used for drilling control systems and rig state definition algorithms.

The guidelines provide a structure to address and define proper sensor functioning and the accuracy of a data point measurement. The guidelines do not provide required accuracies and/or service intervals.

To request a copy of the current guidelines for review prior to the meeting or to request the online meeting details for June 16, please contact Linda Hsieh at linda.hsieh@iadc.org.