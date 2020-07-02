DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

Join IADC Rig Sensor Stewardship Guidelines Review Meeting on June 16

The IADC Data, Controls and Sensors (DCS) Subcommittee will hold an online meeting from 9-11am on June 16 to review the current draft of the IADC Rig Sensor Stewardship Guidelines. All interested IADC members are welcome to join and participate.

The DCS Subcommittee, a part of the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee, identified in 2019 the need for a set of guidelines with regards to the stewardship of sensors used for drilling control systems and rig state definition algorithms.

The guidelines provide a structure to address and define proper sensor functioning and the accuracy of a data point measurement. The guidelines do not provide required accuracies and/or service intervals.

To request a copy of the current guidelines for review prior to the meeting or to request the online meeting details for June 16, please contact Linda Hsieh at linda.hsieh@iadc.org.


Send comments/questions to drillbits@iadc.org.

