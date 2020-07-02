Join IADC for a Virtual Panel Discussion, HSE Performance During the Corona Crisis: What Did We Learn

On 23 June, IADC will host a virtual panel discussion (VPD), HSE Performance During the Corona Crisis: What Did we Learn? The VPD will feature speakers from four companies who will talk about what they have experienced and how they interpret their safety performance during the COVID-19 crisis. Following a 10-minute introduction by each of the speakers, there will be a half-hour discussion, where participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their views.

Mike DuBose, IADC Vice President, International Development, will open the VPD and Lars Nydahl Jorgenson, IADC Regional Director – Europe, will serve as session moderator. Guest speakers include:

Neil Forrest, Vice President, Operational Integrity, Seadrill

Norbert van Beelen, Vice President, Wells Safety, Shell

Erik Roesen Larsen, Vice President, Head of HSSE, Maersk Drilling

Lamberto Nonno, Global HSE Leader, Baker Hughes

For more information and to register, please visit www.drillingcontractor.org.