Jacob Bruster, Chairman of IADC Permian Basin, Shares Perspective on Teaching Rig Crews

After college, Bruster left the industry to pursue his dream of being a teacher. He worked at an inner-city school in Oklahoma City for two years before returning to the oil and gas industry. He discovered a position at Unit Drilling that would allow him to combine his love for teaching with his rig experience. In his new role, he developed in-house training courses on a variety of topics ranging from equipment training to leadership and team development training. He quickly discovered that teaching adults — especially rigs crews — was very different from teaching kids. In a school classroom setting, the teacher has all year to build trust and rapport with the students. In regards to professional training, Bruster explains,