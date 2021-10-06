Former Jack-Up Committee Chair to Speak at SUT Event on Foundation Issues

Jackups rigs are designed to move. It should be of no surprise that a jackup rig will be used at more than a dozen worksites during its lifespan. Their engineering affords them a flexibility in various ranges of soil types, water depths, and environmental conditions. Wherever drillers need to drill offshore, a jackup rig’s legs can get jacked down into the water all the way to the seafloor.

Getting a good foundation is where problems can arise. Whether it’s issues with bearing and sliding capacity, rack phase difference, punch through, or existing footprints, a jackup rig’s foundation is vital to safe operation.

That’s why we were happy to hear that Mike Dowdy, former Chair of IADC’s Jackup Rig Committee will be speaking at a Society for Underwater Technology’s (SUT) webinar event. The event title is “Integrated Jack-up Rig Foundation Issues,” and is a collaboration between SUT’s Committee on Offshore Site Investigation and Geotechnics (OSIG) and IADC’s Committee on Jack-Ups.

Webinar Details

Integrated Jack-up Rig Foundation Issues

Wed, Oct 20, 2021 – 8:00 AM CST

Virtual Webinar (event registration)

Fees: