ISO Certification Anoints IADC Accreditation for 15th Straight Year

IADC continues its tradition of managing high-quality training and accreditation within the drilling industry. For the 15th consecutive year, IADC has passed the annual recertification process required for its accreditation and credentialing programs to be ISO 9001:2015 certification. This is a distinct honor for the energy industry as IADC’s accreditation initiatives meet the quality and consistency of internationally recognized standards.
IADC is the ONLY accrediting body in the drilling industry to hold this certification.
ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard dedicated to Quality Management Systems (QMS). Certified organizations must go through a two-day audit every year to check all procedures, processes, and records are in conformance with the 83 ISO requirements. The annual audit looked at IADC from the top-down, from reviews of top management, quality assurance, organizational resources, or product development.
