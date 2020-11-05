Industry Collaboration Launches “Human Performance Oil and Gas” Initiative

“Human performance” as an industry concept is influenced by physical, psychological, social or organizational factors. As a result, the industry as a whole must understand the conditions essential for managing operational roles and responsibilities.

That’s why the initiative that began last year as “Wells in Mind” evolved into “Human Performance Oil and Gas” (HPOG), an initiative that went live last month with their website at HPOG.com.

HPOG is a collaborative industry-driven initiative to increase awareness of and access to knowledge of the factors influencing human performance (HP), as well as serve as a clearinghouse for various tools and resources available to the industry.

Patterned after the successful DROPS initiative, industry professionals from various HP roles around the world have been working to create a single industry resource around HP and to fund a human performance organization.

