IADC’s Bob Warren Inducted into OEC Hall of Fame

IADC employee and industry veteran Bob Warren was recently inducted into the Oilfield Energy Center (OEC) Hall of Fame.

Bob currently serves as Vice President – Government and Industry Affairs – Onshore for IADC, but began his career as a roughneck on drilling rigs in West Texas. He spent 13 years in country management roles in Iran, Libya, and the Arabian Gulf Region with Pool Intairdril. Bob then joined Pride International where he served as Vice Presidents of Russia, Marketing, Investor Relations, and Industry Affairs, retiring in 2011 after 20 years of service.

IADC President Jason McFarland said, “Bob’s dedication to, and passion for, this industry is apparent to anyone who meets him. On behalf of the entire IADC Team, I’d like to offer my congratulations for this well-deserved recognition.”

Read more about the award in the November/December issue of Drilling Contractor magazine.

(Image: Bob Warren pictured with wife Anne.)