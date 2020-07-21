IADC Recognizes 30 Senators and Members of Congress with Legislator Awards

Houston (11 June 2018) – Last night, IADC honored 30 Senators and Members of Congress with the first IADC Legislator Awards, which recognized support for the drilling contractor industry in the 115th Congress.

“The upstream oil and gas industry is fortunate to have many supporters in Congress who understand the importance of drilling for oil and natural gas – two fuels that account for more than 66% of the U.S. total energy consumption,” said Jason McFarland, IADC President. “We are grateful for the support of these legislators, who have made time to meet with our members to better understand the drilling contractor industry and how we operate, and have also supported legislation that ultimately continues to enable America’s energy renaissance.”

The award reception was held in Rayburn 2075, and the awards were presented by IADC President Jason McFarland and IADC Chairman Steve Brady of Ensco.

The following Senators and Members of Congress were recognized with the 2018 IADC Legislator Award:

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) Representative Jeff Duncan (R-SC)

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX)

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) Representative Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX)

Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) Representative Garret Graves (R-LA)

Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK) Representative Gene Green (D-TX)

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) Representative Will Hurd (R-TX)

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV)

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Congressman Mike Johnson (R-LA)

Representative Rob Bishop (R-UT) Representative Doug Lamborn (R-CO)

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) Representative Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Representative Collin Peterson (D-MN) Representative Steve Pearce (R-NM)

Representative Jim Costa (D-CA) Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Representative Kevin Cramer (R-ND) Representative Bruce Westerman (R-AR)

Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) Representative Don Young (R-AK)

