21 October VPD Webinar Discussion with Schlumberger: Beyond Remote Operations

Melisa Ramirez has worked for Schlumberger for 14 years, in a variety of locations including Middle East, Latin America and US. Melisa started as a field engineer and worked in operations roles, training and competency, sales and commercial and marketing and technology; she is now Performance Live Manager for the Well Construction Division.

Rajan Dua has nearly two decades of diverse international expertise in the upstream oil and gas industry with Schlumberger and has extensive experience in operations management specializing in the design, development and execution of leading-edge drilling and measurement technology and processes. During his career, he has worked in technical, management and technology development roles in locations including Asia, Africa, Middle East and the US. He is currently the Well Construction Division Manager for North America Offshore GeoUnit that encompasses Gulf of Mexico, Alaska, and Eastern Canada and is responsible for all offshore drilling operations, including drilling assembly tools and services, drilling and completion fluids, cementing, environmental services, pressure control equipment and managed pressure drilling. He leads the operations integrity, finance, planning and supply chain, sales, maintenance, and human resources functions that support well construction services in this region.

Linda Hsieh is Editor and Publisher of Drilling Contractor magazine. In this role, she oversees both the sales/business side of Drilling Contractor magazine and the editorial/multimedia content development. Linda also manages the IADC Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee, which helps to progress drilling automation through projects like Rig Sensor Stewardship and the IADC DDR Plus, and the Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC), which holds four technology forums each year to bring stakeholders together to collaborate on themes like Rig of the Future and Geothermal Drilling.