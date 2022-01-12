Incoming IADC Board for 2022

DRILLBITS
At the conclusion of November’s Executive Committee meeting, the IADC Board of Directors has elected Jeremy Thigpen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transocean, as the association’s 2022 Chairman.

Jeremy Thigpen

Transocean Chief Executive Officer since April 2015, Thigpen has previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at National Oilwell Varco, where he spent 18 years. During his tenure at NOV, Mr. Thigpen spent five years as the company’s President of Downhole and Pumping Solutions business and four years as President of its Downhole Tools group. He also served in various management and business development capacities, including Director of Business Development and Special Assistant to the Chairman. Mr. Thigpen earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Managerial Studies from Rice University and completed the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

Mr. Thigpen will have Patterson-UTI’s Andy Hendricks and Northern Drilling Ltd.’s Scott McReaken, serving as Vice-Chair and Secretary/Treasurer, respectively.

Andy Hendricks

Mr. Hendricks has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Patterson-UTI since October 2012 and as a director of Patterson-UTI since June 2017. From April 2012 through September 2012, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Patterson-UTI. From May 2010 through March 2012, Mr. Hendricks served as President of Schlumberger Drilling & Measurements, a division of Schlumberger. Prior to that date, Mr. Hendricks worked for Schlumberger in various worldwide locations and capacities since 1988, including serving in numerous executive positions since 2003. Mr. Hendricks is a past Chair and member of the Executive Committee for the International Association of Drilling Contractors and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr. Hendricks holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University.

Scott McReaken

Mr. Geddes has been with Ensign since 1991 and is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation, a position he has held since 2007. He has acted as Vice President Canadian Drilling from 1999 to 2004 and President Canadian Operations from 2004 to 2006.

He is a past Chairman of the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (CAODC), and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA). He holds a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta.

2022 IADC Division Vice Presidents

ROBIN MACMILLAN, DIVISION VP DRILLING SERVICES

Data Gumbo

Robin Macmillan attained a degree in Geology from the University of Leeds in England and started his oilfield career drilling in the Rio Grande Valley.

Since then, Robin has worked both offshore and onshore in many countries, including eight years in Latin America. Having joined drill bit company ReedHycalog in 1991, Robin worked in several sales and management positions including the management of Schlumberger Drilling and Measurements in Canada. Robin was appointed as President of ReedHycalog in 2008 and then, following acquisition, Senior Vice President for Business Development at National Oilwell Varco. In 2021 Robin joined Data Gumbo where he is Chief Sales Officer.

Robin has technical publications on drilling automation, drill bit design, managed pressure drilling, high-speed downhole telemetry and digitalization of daily drilling reports. He also holds a patent on drill bit design.

At IADC he is Vice President, Drilling Services, chair emeritus of the Advanced Rig Technology committee and a member of the Drilling Engineers Committee. Robin is also vice chair of the SPE Drilling Systems Automation Technical Section.

MIKE GARVIN, DIVISION VP NORTH AMERICA ONSHORE

Patterson-UTI

Mike Garvin is the Sr. Vice President, Operations at Patterson-UTI Drilling Company. Prior to joining Patterson-UTI, Mr. Garvin worked for Ensco as the Sr. Deepwater Operations Manager overseeing the construction of a fleet of deep-water semisubmersible rigs in Singapore and then starting up and managing operations in various locations around the world. Prior to that, Mr. Garvin spent twenty seven years with GlobalSantaFe and its predecessor and successor companies (Global Marine & Transocean) holding various operations and support leadership positions.

Mr. Garvin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, graduating in 1994. Mr. Garvin has accumulated a total of forty-three years of experience in the upstream sector of the energy business, exploring and drilling for oil, gas & geothermal energy both on land and offshore.

Mr. Garvin has been an active member of the IADC for the past 20 years serving as an Executive Committee Member, North America Onshore Division Chair, Well Control Committee Chair, HSE Committee Chair and DRILLERSPAC Trustee.

BRIAN WOODWARD, DIVISION VP OFFSHORE

Noble Corporation

Mr. Woodward is the Vice President of Corporate Services at Noble Corporation. In this capacity he manages the company’s Human Resources, Information Technology, Supply Chain, and HSE functions. Mr. Woodward previously served as Noble’s Global Operations Manager and has held various domestic and international roles in Operations, Marketing, Investor Relations, Human Resources, and HSE since joining the company in 2002. In addition to his role as IADC Division Vice President Offshore, he serves on various committees for both IADC and SPE.

Mr. Woodward graduated with a BBA in Management from The University of Texas at Austin and received an MBA in Oil and Gas Management from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

MIGUEL SANCHEZ, DIVISION VP INTERNATIONAL ONSHORE

Nabors Drilling International Ltd.

Miguel is currently the Vice President, International Operations for Nabors.

Miguel has over 25 years of experience in the Oil & Gas industry; he has had the opportunity to work in several geographies around the globe as well as multiple disciplines within the industry. Miguel started his career with BP in Venezuela in 1997 as a commercial analyst before moving to the United States where he held several roles in downstream & Upstream segments for BP; Miguel then moved to the services industry he worked for Key Energy Services, Saxon Energy Services based out of Bogota Colombia, Parker Drilling in USA and UAE; last job before joining Nabors was VP, Weatherford Drilling International In Dubai

Miguel has a Bachelor’s in Business Administration; a Finance Graduate program from Universidad Metropolitana in Caracas, Venezuela and a Master degree from Arthur D’little School Of Management.

2022 Executive Committee

  • ANTHONY GALLEGOS, Independence Contract Drilling, Houston, Texas
  • BERNIE WOLFORD, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., Houston, Texas
  • BRIAN WOODWARD, Noble Corporation plc, Sugar Land, Texas
  • BRAD JAMES, Enterprise Offshore Drilling, Houston, Texas
  • GENE STAHL, Precision Drilling Corporation, Houston, Texas
  • IHAB TOMA, Vantage Drilling, Dubai, UAE
  • JØRN MADSEN, Maersk Drilling, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • MANAV KUMAR, Dynamic Drilling, Dubai, UAE/Singapore
  • PAUL MOSVOLD, Scandrill, Inc., Houston, Texas
  • RODDIE MACKENZIE, Transocean Ltd., Houston, Texas
  • ALEXANDER “SANDY” ESSLEMONT, Parker Wellbore, Houston, Texas
  • SHANE MARCHAND, Helmerich & Payne Inc., Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • SIGGI MIESSNER, Nabors Industries Ltd., Houston, Texas
View Full IADC Board

