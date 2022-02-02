Incoming IADC Chair Sits Down with DC Magazine

Appointed as Transocean CEO, Thigpen traces his professional achievements to both luck and ambition. Throughout his storied career, advocating on behalf of the drilling industry, keeping offshore drilling competitive, or improving offshore rig equipment, Thigpen didn’t initially consider the position while managing NOV’s downhole group.

After reconsidering, Thigpen’s been leading a transformation at Transocean, leveraging a data-driven approach to his managing style.