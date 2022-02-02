Incoming IADC Chair Sits Down with DC Magazine

IADC incoming Chair for 2022, Jeremy Thigpen, recently sat down with Drilling Contractor Magazine’s Linda Hsieh in their January/February issue of Drilling Contractor magazine:
Leadership requires decisions to be made for the benefit of all. It is a weight, to be sure, but it is also about weighing costs to benefits.
Appointed as Transocean CEO, Thigpen traces his professional achievements to both luck and ambition. Throughout his storied career, advocating on behalf of the drilling industry, keeping offshore drilling competitive, or improving offshore rig equipment, Thigpen didn’t initially consider the position while managing NOV’s downhole group.
After reconsidering, Thigpen’s been leading a transformation at Transocean, leveraging a data-driven approach to his managing style.
Read Jeremy Thigpen’s entire interview on the DC Magazine website.
