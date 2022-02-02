Incident Statistics Program Statistics Now Published for Q4 2021

The Incident Statistics Program was a initially created to track safety and accident information across the drilling industry. To achieve this goal, it had a three-prong mandate: To record data reflecting accident experience which can be compared to other industries.

To identify causes and trends of drilling industry injuries.

To provide a means of recognizing rig crews for outstanding safety performance.

Since 1962, participation in the ISP has been voluntary and open to all Drilling Contractors. However, a company must participate in the IADC ISP Program and be a Member of IADC in order to qualify for rig/unit recognition.

The IADC Incident Statistics Program provides for the recognition of drilling rigs that achieve a one-year period without a lost-time incident or illness. The Incident Statistics Program also provides for recognition of drilling rigs that achieve the accomplishment of operation for a one-year period without a recordable incident or illness, with IADC ISP plaques available to order on an annual basis.

Plaques can be ordered online (Request Form) or by telephone (1.713-292-1945).