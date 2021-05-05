ISP Plaques Redesigned for 2021, Ready to Order

The Rig Statistics Program was a initially created to track safety and accident information across the drilling industry. To achieve this goal, it’s had a three-prong mandate: To record data reflecting accident experience which can be compared to other industries.

To identify causes and trends of drilling industry injuries.

To provide a means of recognizing rig crews for outstanding safety performance.

Since 1962, participation in the ISP has been voluntary and open to all Drilling Contractors. However, a company must participate in the IADC ISP Program & be a member of IADC in order to qualify for rig/unit recognition.

The IADC Incident Statistics Program provides for the recognition of drilling rigs that achieve a one-year period without a lost-time incident or illness. The Incident Statistics Program also provides for recognition of drilling rigs that achieve the accomplishment of operation for a one-year period without a recordable incident or illness, with IADC ISP plaques available to order on an annual basis.

Additional accolades include acknowledgement of the rigs in the DrillBits monthly newsletter.

Plaques can be ordered online (Request Form) or by telephone (1.713-292-1945).