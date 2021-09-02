In 2 Weeks: Completions, Technology Advancements, & Human Factors on the Agenda for 2021 UBO/MPD Conference

The virtual 2021 IADC/SPE Managed Pressure Drilling & Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition will seek to examine the latest developments in the technologies designed to control annular pressure during drilling. This event will focus on timely technical presentations highlighting recent developments and innovations in technology, techniques, training, management systems, and a wide variety of other topics that affect:

Underbalanced Drilling Operations (UBO)

Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD)

Dual Gradient Drilling (DGD)

Once considered a futuristic technology, DGD is now a reality with numerous wells drilled, and many exciting prospects on the horizon. New applications of these drilling practices take place every year, and their frequency continues to grow. This conference is a world recognized forum to help the energy industry better understand the technology and the effective, safe utilization of the various applications of UBD, MPD and DGD.