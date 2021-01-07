IMO Provides Protocols for Offshore Workers to Return Home

IADC has been working along with our sister trades IOGP, IAGC, ISOA, and IMCA to advocate on behalf of Members to resolve crew movement issues that have arisen out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the numerous papers issued by IMO on IADC’s COVID-19 Government & Industry Resources page, we’re particularly proud of the one titled “Industry Recommended Framework of Protocols for Ensuring Safe Ship Crew Changes and Travel During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.” Since the complications of the 2020 pandemic have exposed unforeseen gaps in rules governing offshore workers, IADC heard from Members around the globe that workers were stranded at sea, unable to return home.

Similar to seafarers interviewed in a recent IMO video, thousands of O&G workers had been prohibited from stepping foot off their ship.

IADC & key stakeholders lobbied IMO to re-categorize offshore workers on par with seafarers. With these industry recommendations, we asked that IMO provide their Member States with guidance on creating a new framework of protocols to ensure that the humanity of these stranded workers were acknowledged while maximizing the public health of any nation receiving them.